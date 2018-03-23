Senators' Marian Gaborik: Questionable for Saturday
Gaborik is considered questionable for Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Gaborik's issue comes at an unfortunate time, as the veteran winger has been point binge recently, racking up five points in the last five contests. The team should update his status again Saturday, but the Senators could be forced to summon reinforcements from the AHL if he's ultimately unable to go.
