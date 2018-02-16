Gaborik scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Sabres on Thursday.

This was Gaborik's first game since being traded from the Kings, and he wasted no time getting in the good graces of his new teammates. The veteran winger was showing a spark with Los Angeles, tallying seven goals and seven assists in 30 games. Perhaps the change of scenery will be good for the 36-year-old.