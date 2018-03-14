Gaborik scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

The veteran collected two points in his Ottawa debut Feb. 15, and then went 10 consecutive games without marking the scoresheet before Tuesday's multi-point outing. Gaborik is receiving consistent power-play time, but he's been skating in a depth assignment at even strength. Considering his declined production over the past few seasons and his current role, there aren't many fantasy settings where he should be viewed as a serviceable option.