Gaborik (back) could be placed on long-term injured reserve to open the 2018-19 season, Sporting News reports.

The veteran winger went under the knife in April to repair a herniated disc in his back. There hasn't been any new information on Gaborik since the operation, but that's actually an ominous sign as it implies that he's still rehabbing the injury and not making any obvious strides in his recovery. Placing the 37-year-old on LTIR would be a prudent move for the Senators considering it would free up salary-cap space against the upper limit, though it would further decimate what little fantasy value Gaborik even has left.