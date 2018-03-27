Senators' Marian Gaborik: Still unavailable
Gaborik (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Gaborik will almost certainly miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, and the Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran winger will likely need to log at least one full practice with his teammates before returning to game action, so Ottawa should release an update on his status once that occurs.
More News
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Out again Monday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Snaps 10-game point drought•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Cleared for action•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Will not play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...