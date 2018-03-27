Gaborik (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gaborik will almost certainly miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, and the Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. The veteran winger will likely need to log at least one full practice with his teammates before returning to game action, so Ottawa should release an update on his status once that occurs.