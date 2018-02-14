Senators' Marian Gaborik: Traded to Senators
Gaborik was officially moved to Ottawa with Nick Shore in exchange for Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson, the Ottawa Sun reports.
Much like his new team, Gaborik has been a shell of himself this season. Age has caught up with his durability, and moving to a struggling team that is playing out the string won't do anything for his fantasy prospects. He managed just 14 points in 30 games with Los Angeles, and there's little reason to expect things will get much better with his move to Ottawa.
