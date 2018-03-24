Gaborik (undisclosed) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Since Gaborik is unavailable Saturday, the Senators will roll with seven defensemen with Erik Karlsson (personal) returning from a two-game absence. The veteran winger's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Monday when the team travels for the second game of the home-and-home series at Carolina.