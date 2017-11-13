Borowiecki (illness) was removed from the injured reserve list on Monday.

The Ottawa native was forced to miss the Sens' last five games with the ailment but figures to feature in Thursday's tilt against Pittsburgh following the move. That said, Borowiecki is very much a stay-at-home defenseman who won't provide much fantasy value outside of hits, blocked shots, and penalty minutes.

