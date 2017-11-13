Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Activated Monday
Borowiecki (illness) was removed from the injured reserve list on Monday.
The Ottawa native was forced to miss the Sens' last five games with the ailment but figures to feature in Thursday's tilt against Pittsburgh following the move. That said, Borowiecki is very much a stay-at-home defenseman who won't provide much fantasy value outside of hits, blocked shots, and penalty minutes.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Shows up on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't return in Sweden•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to action Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Might return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...