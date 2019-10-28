Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Adds helper
Borowiecki notched an assist, five hits, three shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Borowiecki isn't known for much offense, but he has a goal and an assist in his last three games. For the year, the tough defender has supplied three points, 16 PIM and 44 hits in 11 contests. He's never topped 11 points or 70 games in a season -- his playing style isn't particularly well-suited to the fantasy game.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lights lamp for first time•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lays out six hits against Lightning•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Preparing for season finale•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out next two games•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting out against Bolts•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.