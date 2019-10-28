Borowiecki notched an assist, five hits, three shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Borowiecki isn't known for much offense, but he has a goal and an assist in his last three games. For the year, the tough defender has supplied three points, 16 PIM and 44 hits in 11 contests. He's never topped 11 points or 70 games in a season -- his playing style isn't particularly well-suited to the fantasy game.