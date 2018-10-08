Borowiecki has eight hits through Ottawa's first two games in 2018-19, which puts him ninth in the NHL.

Borowiecki clearly isn't changing how he plays despite missing 30 games last season, and his owners appreciate it. Boro is basically a one-note player, contributing almost nothing outside of hits...but when he's hitting at his best, he has the mashing ability to almost singlehandedly win that category for you.

More News
Our Latest Stories