Borowiecki has eight hits through Ottawa's first two games in 2018-19, which puts him ninth in the NHL.

Borowiecki clearly isn't changing how he plays despite missing 30 games last season, and his owners appreciate it. Boro is basically a one-note player, contributing almost nothing outside of hits...but when he's hitting at his best, he has the mashing ability to almost singlehandedly win that category for you.