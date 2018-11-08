Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Back in tow
Borowiecki (upper body) will be in action against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Brent Wallce of TSN reports.
Between a pair of suspensions and his latest injury, we haven't seen much of Borowiecki lately. In fact, he's drawn into just two games since Oct. 23. The bruising defenseman has amassed 1,127 hits since evolving into a full-time player in the 2014-15 season, though he's only recorded 27 points since then to remain a one-dimensional commodity.
