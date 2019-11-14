Borowiecki scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Devils. He also had two PIM, four hits, one block and a plus-2 rating.

Borowiecki tallied his second goal of the season with 6:30 left in the third period, pulling the Devils even at 2-2. The 30-year-old has seven points in 18 games this season, on pace to blow away the career-high 11 points he had in both 2018-19 and 2014-15. He probably still isn't of much value to fantasy owners outside of PIM leagues.