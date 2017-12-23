Borowiecki (concussion) won't return until mid-January, according to Senators coach Guy Boucher's "guesstimate," TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Boro is evidently still feeling the effects of a hit that knocked him unconscious in a Nov. 19 game against the Rangers. Ironically, this defenseman loves delivering hits of his own, so we wonder if he'll show a typical level of grit upon his eventual return. For now, Borowiecki needs to focus on getting healthy.