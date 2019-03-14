Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Dealing with illness
Borowiecki is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Blues on Thursday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Borowiecki has just one point in his previous 23 appearances, so his potential absence from the lineup is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. The Sens don't have any emergency depth on the blue line and will need to promote a player from the minors if Borowiecki is unable to suit up Thursday.
