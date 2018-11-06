Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Dealing with upper-body issue
Borowiecki has been diagnosed with an upper-body injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Borowiecki's return to action, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Devils at a minimum. Either way, the gritty blueliner's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 11 points in 62 appearances over the past two seasons.
