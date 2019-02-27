Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Defensive specialist in return
Borowiecki had four blocks and two hits in 15:42 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals.
Borowiecki was able to make his return to the ice after missing the last six games with a foot injury. The fact that the 29-year-old was able to play 15 minutes should be a positive sign going forward. Though Borowiecki hasn't produced offensively -- three points in 39 games -- he has been a force on the defensive end racking up 63 blocks this campaign.
