Borowiecki had four blocks and two hits in 15:42 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Capitals.

Borowiecki was able to make his return to the ice after missing the last six games with a foot injury. The fact that the 29-year-old was able to play 15 minutes should be a positive sign going forward. Though Borowiecki hasn't produced offensively -- three points in 39 games -- he has been a force on the defensive end racking up 63 blocks this campaign.