Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Departs with injury
Borowiecki suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Friday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Borowiecki was playing in his 300th NHL game, so this was an unfortunate ending to that milestone. Before leaving, he recorded two blocked shots, two hits and fought Micheal Ferland. Expect an update on Borowiecki's condition before Saturday's road game versus the Blues.
