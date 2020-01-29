Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Deposits empty-netter
Borowiecki scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Borowiecki certainly earned his goal, blocking two consecutive shots on the penalty kill immediately before grabbing a loose puck and scoring on a bank shot from his own zone. The 30-year-old defenseman, has registered career highs for points (17) and goals (six) through 48 games this season.
