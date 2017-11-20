Borowiecki left Sunday's game against the Rangers after being hit hard into the boards, which resulted in him briefly losing consciousness and sustaining a concussion, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Borowiecki left the ice under his own power with the aid of the Senators trainer, a good sign for the 28-year-old. Currently Borowiecki has notched three points in 11 games, and Ben Harpur figures to see extended minutes in his absence.