Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Diagnosed with concussion
Borowiecki left Sunday's game against the Rangers after being hit hard into the boards, which resulted in him briefly losing consciousness and sustaining a concussion, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Borowiecki left the ice under his own power with the aid of the Senators trainer, a good sign for the 28-year-old. Currently Borowiecki has notched three points in 11 games, and Ben Harpur figures to see extended minutes in his absence.
