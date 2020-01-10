Borowiecki is a game-time decision versus Detroit on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki potential absence would be a significant blow to a Sens' blue line that is already without Nikita Zaitsev (lower body), though Ron Hainsey (undisclosed) has been nearing a return to action. The 30-year-old Borowiecki has already set new career highs in goals (five) and points (16), which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he is logging 18:19 of ice time per game, nearly three minutes higher than last season.