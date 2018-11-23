Borowiecki (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's road contest against the Stars, though Senators coach Guy Boucher doesn't think the defenseman will suit up, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki reportedly missed the a.m. skate, which was the first sign that he'd be doubtful for the upcoming game. Ben Harpur was lifted from injured reserve Friday, and it's safe to deduce that he would be the one to replace Boro if the heavy-hitter doesn't improve by warmups.