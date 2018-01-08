Borowiecki will be a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Chicago, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki took part in practice without a non-contact jersey, which indicates he has been cleared for contact. The Sens are likely waiting to determine whether to activate the 28-year-old until they know more regarding the availability of Cody Ceci (undisclosed) and Johnny Oduya (lower body) -- a decision that won't happen until Tuesday.