Borowiecki (ankle) will be available to suit up if the NHL season picks back up, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Only in a scenario in which the league restarts the regular season will Borowiecki get back onto the ice, as the Senators won't be part of any postseason play. Even with the league on hiatus, the blueliner still put together a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (seven), assists (11) and ice time (17:56). If the Ottawa native continues to play additional minutes next year, he should be capable of topping the 20-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.