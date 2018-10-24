Borowiecki has been suspended one game for elbowing Boston's Urho Vaakanainen during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Borowiecki's elbowing occurred during a scrum in front of the Senators' net early on in the first period of Wednesday's contest. The blueliner connected directly with Vaakanainen's face, causing him to fall backwards onto the ice. Vaakanainen suffered a concussion during the incident, which was a major factor in the NHL Department of Player Safety's ruling. Borowiecki will be eligible to return to action Sunday against the Golden Knights.