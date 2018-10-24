Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Handed one-game suspension
Borowiecki has been suspended one game for elbowing Boston's Urho Vaakanainen during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Borowiecki's elbowing occurred during a scrum in front of the Senators' net early on in the first period of Wednesday's contest. The blueliner connected directly with Vaakanainen's face, causing him to fall backwards onto the ice. Vaakanainen suffered a concussion during the incident, which was a major factor in the NHL Department of Player Safety's ruling. Borowiecki will be eligible to return to action Sunday against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Will have hearing Wednesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Averaging four hits per game•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Wrecking ball in 2017-18•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Friday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sustains neck strain•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.