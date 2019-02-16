Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lands on IR
The Senators placed Borowiecki (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Borowicki has been ruled out through the end of the road trip, so his placement on injured reserve won't change anything in that regard. The move can be dated back to his last game Feb. 12, so he will be eligible to return after the trip, and he's believed to be a candidate for return either next Friday or Sunday.
