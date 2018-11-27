Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lands on IR
The Senators placed Borowiecki (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Borowiecki's placement on IR was made retroactive to Nov. 22, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. However, at this juncture there's no telling when that might be. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with the veteran blueliner's availability, as he's only tallied two assists while averaging 15:07 of ice time in 17 appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ruled out versus Flyers•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Unavailable versus Rangers•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Participates in Sunday's skate•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Misses latest contest•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...