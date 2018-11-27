The Senators placed Borowiecki (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki's placement on IR was made retroactive to Nov. 22, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. However, at this juncture there's no telling when that might be. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with the veteran blueliner's availability, as he's only tallied two assists while averaging 15:07 of ice time in 17 appearances this campaign.