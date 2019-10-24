Borowiecki scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Borowiecki picked up his first goal of the year early in the second period, beating Jonathan Bernier from long range to tie the game at 2-2. The goal snapped a lengthy drought for Borowiecki, who picked up an assist in the season opener and then was held off the scoresheet for seven straight games prior to tonight. The defensive-minded defenseman has scored exactly one goal in five of his last six NHL seasons.