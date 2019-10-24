Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lights lamp for first time
Borowiecki scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Borowiecki picked up his first goal of the year early in the second period, beating Jonathan Bernier from long range to tie the game at 2-2. The goal snapped a lengthy drought for Borowiecki, who picked up an assist in the season opener and then was held off the scoresheet for seven straight games prior to tonight. The defensive-minded defenseman has scored exactly one goal in five of his last six NHL seasons.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Lays out six hits against Lightning•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Preparing for season finale•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out next two games•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting out against Bolts•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Set to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.