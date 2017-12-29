Borowiecki (concussion) returned to the ice for morning skate wearing a tinted visor Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports, but Senators coach Guy Boucher said the defenseman isn't close to being ready to play.

As relayed from Boucher and TSN 1200, Borowiecki was "fed up with being away from the team," so we expect him to do everything he can to return as soon as possible. The blue-line masher has already missed 16 games and remains on injured reserve.