Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Makes himself available for morning skate
Borowiecki (concussion) returned to the ice for morning skate wearing a tinted visor Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports, but Senators coach Guy Boucher said the defenseman isn't close to being ready to play.
As relayed from Boucher and TSN 1200, Borowiecki was "fed up with being away from the team," so we expect him to do everything he can to return as soon as possible. The blue-line masher has already missed 16 games and remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...