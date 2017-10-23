Borowiecki (upper body) could be available against the Kings on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki continues to work his way back from an upper-body ailment that caused him to miss the Sens' previous two outings. The defenseman's status will likely be updated following Tuesday's game-day skate, with Ottawa potentially utilizing seven blueliners given the number of injuries at the forward position.

