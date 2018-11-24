Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Misses latest contest
Borowiecki (undisclosed) didn't suit up for Friday's eventual 6-4 road loss to the Stars.
Borowiecki is considered day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play arriving Monday for a road game against the Rangers.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Game-time call•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Back in tow•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: No points in return from suspension•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning from suspension Sunday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Slapped with three-game suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...