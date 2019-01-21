Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Nearing return to action
Borowiecki (lower body) sported a non-contact jersey for Monday's practice, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Borowiecki has a chance to play Tuesday against the Coyotes, but considering the Senators don't play again until Feb. 1, they could opt to keep the defenseman out and give him an extended break. The 29-year-old has been limited to three assists in 31 games this season.
