Borowiecki (illness) won't play Friday against the Red Wings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki was initially a game-time decision, but he will officially miss time due to illness. Expect Cody Goloubef to draw into the lineup in Borowiecki's place. The 30-year-old will try to get healthy in time for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

