Senators' Mark Borowiecki: No points in return from suspension
Borowiecki failed to record a point while logging 16:37 of ice time Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The 29-year-old returned Sunday after serving a three-game suspension. Borowiecki has not registered a point in 10 games this season and has only twice recorded double-digit points in a season. Therefore, he shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy radar.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning from suspension Sunday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Slapped with three-game suspension•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Will hear from league Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suspension over•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Handed one-game suspension•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Will have hearing Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...