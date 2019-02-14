Borowiecki is not with the Senators for their four-game road trip, as he is back in Ottawa undergoing an MRI on his foot, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Borowiecki has been hampered by injuries all season, which have cost him 18 games in total. The blueliner is not exactly an offensive force, considering he is still looking for his first goal of the year and has topped the 10-point mark just twice in his career. With the 29-year-old unavailable, Ottawa recalled Cody Goloubef from the AHL Belleville to provide some addition defensive depth. If the results of Borowiecki's MRI contain good news, he could link up with the team at some point, but for now, fantasy owners should consider him unavailable for the next four games.