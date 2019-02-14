Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Not traveling with team
Borowiecki is not with the Senators for their four-game road trip, as he is back in Ottawa undergoing an MRI on his foot, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Borowiecki has been hampered by injuries all season, which have cost him 18 games in total. The blueliner is not exactly an offensive force, considering he is still looking for his first goal of the year and has topped the 10-point mark just twice in his career. With the 29-year-old unavailable, Ottawa recalled Cody Goloubef from the AHL Belleville to provide some addition defensive depth. If the results of Borowiecki's MRI contain good news, he could link up with the team at some point, but for now, fantasy owners should consider him unavailable for the next four games.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Nearing return to action•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Departs with injury•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to lineup Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Remains week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...