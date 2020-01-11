Borowiecki (illness) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

Borowiecki's absence doesn't figure to last too much longer given the reason behind it, but the blueliner won't be able to make the second game of the back-to-back set Saturday. Cody Golubef will remain in the lineup in his absence after serving as a healthy scratch in the game before Borowiecki's unavailability.