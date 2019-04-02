Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Out next two games
Borowiecki (upper body) won't join the Senators on their upcoming two-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators will only have one game remaining following their brief road trip, so it's quite possible that Borowiecki won't play again this season. If that ends up being the case, the 29-year-old blueliner will finish the campaign having notched just five points while posting a minus-12 rating in 52 appearances.
