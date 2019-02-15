Borowiecki (foot) will not join the Senators during their four-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Borowiecki is listed as an option to return either next Friday against the Blue Jackets or Sunday against the Flames, so his absence shouldn't last too long beyond the trip. Considering he owns just three assists through 38 games, the veteran defenseman's status shouldn't be of much concern from a fantasy perspective. Still, his absence suggests Cody Goloubef will stick around for the duration of the trip.