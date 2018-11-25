Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Participates in Sunday's skate
Borowiecki (undisclosed) worked into Sunday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Borowiecki didn't appear to have any limitations, but he didn't have a consistent role in the defensive pairings. The veteran blueliner has two assists, 52 hits and 25 blocked shots in 17 games, so his absence doesn't shake up the fantasy realm.
