Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Pops up on IR
Borowiecki (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
The move to IR doesn't change Borowiecki's situation all that much, as he was already set to miss the team's next two games -- at Washington on Wednesday and at Columbus on Friday. Ottawa should provide an status update on the blueliner ahead of Saturday's home matchup with the Islanders.
