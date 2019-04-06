Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Preparing for season finale
Borowiecki (upper body) is expected to play in the season finale against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
There was some thought that Borowiecki, following a four-game injury layoff, wouldn't be an option in the finale for a Senators team that basically called it a season ahead of the trade deadline. However, the resident tough guy is apparently getting set for his 53rd contest of the 2018-19 campaign. Boro's most notable stat comes in the form of hits -- he's compiled 208 of those as a nice complement to his 91 blocked shots this year. Still, the obvious lack of offensive production (five points) means he'll be an afterthought in fantasy drafts during the fall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...