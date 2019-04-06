Borowiecki (upper body) is expected to play in the season finale against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

There was some thought that Borowiecki, following a four-game injury layoff, wouldn't be an option in the finale for a Senators team that basically called it a season ahead of the trade deadline. However, the resident tough guy is apparently getting set for his 53rd contest of the 2018-19 campaign. Boro's most notable stat comes in the form of hits -- he's compiled 208 of those as a nice complement to his 91 blocked shots this year. Still, the obvious lack of offensive production (five points) means he'll be an afterthought in fantasy drafts during the fall.