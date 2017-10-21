Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Projected to sit with injury Saturday
Borowiecki (upper body) is listed among the injured ahead of Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.
Barring a sudden turnaround with his ailment, it looks like fantasy owners won't be able to count on the heavy hitter Saturday. Instead, look for Frederik Claesson and Chris Wideman to round out the defensive corps in Ottawa's extremely tough matchup with the league's highest-scoring team.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Status quo for hits machine•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Re-ups with Senators•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready for camp•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Unable to return to action•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...