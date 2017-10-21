Borowiecki (upper body) is listed among the injured ahead of Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.

Barring a sudden turnaround with his ailment, it looks like fantasy owners won't be able to count on the heavy hitter Saturday. Instead, look for Frederik Claesson and Chris Wideman to round out the defensive corps in Ottawa's extremely tough matchup with the league's highest-scoring team.