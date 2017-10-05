Borowiecki signed a two-year contract extension with the Senators on Wednesday worth $1.2 million per season.

This is a surprise given Ottawa's abundance of defensive talent in its system, but the Senators seem to believe options such as Thomas Chabot and Ben Harpur need more time in the AHL before they're ready to contribute. Borowiecki is strictly a defensive contributor. He led the league in hits and PIM in 2016-17, and that's the extent of his fantasy value.