Borowiecki (neck) indicated Thursday that he's feeling fine and will play Friday against the Golden Knights, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Borowiecki was limited to just 1:53 of ice time during Tuesday's matchup against the Capitals, but the neck issue seems to have subsided in the subsequent days. His return likely won't cause many changes from a fantasy perspective, with the blueliner owning just eight points (three goals, five assists) and averaging a paltry 13:28 of ice time per game this season.