Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to go Tuesday
Despite Borowiecki sustaining a hamstring injury in his fight against Carolina's Micheal Ferland on Friday, the defenseman said he's "ready to rock" for Tuesday's clash with the Coyotes, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators will have nine straight days off after Tuesday's contest, meaning Borowiecki can take it easy after this next one. Ottawa's enforcer has accumulated 74 PIM and 114 hits, albeit with only three assists standing as his point total over 31 games this season.
