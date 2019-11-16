Borowiecki posted an assist, seven hits, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

It was a little bit of everything from Borowiecki, who contributed his helper on a Filip Chlapik goal in the second period. The physical defenseman is up to 78 hits (second-best in the league), eight points, 35 blocked shots and 29 PIM in 19 games. The 30-year-old is only three points shy of matching his career high, and his impressive physical play always makes him of use to owners playing in "banger" formats.