Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Remains on IR
Borowiecki (concussion) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Borowiecki was diagnosed with a concussion after a hard hit briefly knocked him unconscious Nov. 19 against the Rangers, so the gritty defender should be considered out indefinitely until the Senators release another update on his condition. The 2008 fifth-round pick has notched three points while averaging just 12:38 of ice time in 12 games this campaign.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Pops up on IR•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Activated Monday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Shows up on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Won't return in Sweden•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...