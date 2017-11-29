Borowiecki (concussion) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Borowiecki was diagnosed with a concussion after a hard hit briefly knocked him unconscious Nov. 19 against the Rangers, so the gritty defender should be considered out indefinitely until the Senators release another update on his condition. The 2008 fifth-round pick has notched three points while averaging just 12:38 of ice time in 12 games this campaign.