Borowiecki (foot) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Borowiecki figures to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Capitals. The Senators sold three big-name forwards -- Matt Duchene (CLM), Ryan Dzingel (CLM) and Mark Stone (VGK) -- ahead of Monday's trade deadline, so this may be a significant adjustment for Boro, who has missed the last six games. He's accumulated 153 hits and 59 blocked shots through 38 appearances this season, but defensive stats only go so far in fantasy hockey contest.