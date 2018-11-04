Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning from suspension Sunday
Borowiecki (suspension) will play Sunday versus the Lightning.
Borowiecki was banned three games for an illegal hit to the head of the Golden Knights' Cody Eakin. With his return, the Senators will roll out 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Borowiecki is pointless with a minus-4 rating through nine games.
