Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning Monday
Borowiecki (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Borowiecki has missed six games this year, two due to injury and four from suspensions. The 29-year-old bruiser has two assists and 52 hits in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Participates in Sunday's skate•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Misses latest contest•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Game-time call•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Back in tow•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: No points in return from suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...