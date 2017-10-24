Borowiecki (upper body) will return to Ottawa's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against LA, with Borowiecki slotting in as the seventh blueliner, so it remains to be seen how much ice time he'll receive Tuesday evening. Either way, the 28-year-old bruiser isn't a viable option in fantasy leagues that don't handsomely reward hits. He's totaled a whopping six points in 139 games over the past three seasons.